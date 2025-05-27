Myer One wins international loyalty award

Myer One has won the global award for loyalty program of the year at the 2025 International Loyalty Awards in Dubai.

The awards are a global platform for recognising loyalty, customer engagement and advancement in customer data, analytics and AI applications in the loyalty industry.

Myer took the title from a group of finalists from over 60 countries, including Emirates, Tesco, Accor and Etihad and Australian programs including Woolworths’ Everyday Rewards and Westpac.

The brand also took home the international loyalty program of the year – Apac and the best use of customer data and analytics, both for the third consecutive time, along with the best loyalty program transformation worldwide.

“The program doesn’t just reward transactions – it builds long-lasting relationships, leverages data intelligently, and creates unforgettable experiences,” the judges said of Myer’s loyalty program.

“It’s our current global gold standard example of how loyalty can drive both brand love and business results at scale,” they said.

“None of this would be possible without our incredible team members who bring Myer One to life every day, our valued partners who help us deliver exceptional experiences, and most importantly, our loyal Myer One members who continue to inspire us to innovate and excel,” said Rob Pope, Myer’s GM of customer.