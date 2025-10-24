Canton Fair’s second phase kicks off, highlighting premium home solutions

After a busy first phase last weekend, the 138th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, has entered its second phase in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.

Running from October 23 to 27 under the theme ‘Quality Home Life’, the exhibition spans 515,000sqm and features nearly 25,000 booths, bringing together more than 10,000 exhibitors across 15 themed sections. Over 2900 of these exhibitors are national-level high-tech companies, along with innovative small- and medium-sized enterprises recognised for their specialisation and craftsmanship.

The exhibition highlights how design, sustainability and technology are shaping the next generation of home products.

The second phase covers a wide range of home-related categories, from household items, gifts and decorations, to building materials and furniture, making it a key destination for global buyers looking to source these products efficiently and streamline their supply chain.

One of the standout areas on the opening day was the Canton Fair Design Award zone, where buyers crowded around displays of creative, design-led products.

Exhibits included a massage chair offering a multi-sensory experience of light, sound and scent; a food waste composting machine using microbial degradation technology designed for remote islands or high-altitude areas; and a pet-care machine combining massage, grooming and cleaning functions. Other notable innovations included wood-free hollow coloured pencils and bedding made from agricultural waste, highlighting the industry’s growing focus on sustainable materials and eco-friendly design.

Beyond the award zone, pavilions continue to showcase a broad range of products, from everyday essentials to high-end furnishings, including gardening products, kitchenware and outdoor spa equipment.

The first phase, which focused on advanced manufacturing, drew 157,900 overseas buyers from 222 countries and regions, a 6.3 per cent increase over the previous edition.

First held in 1957, the Canton Fair is China’s longest-running and most comprehensive trade exhibition. Held twice a year – in spring and autumn – it has long been regarded as a barometer of China’s foreign trade and a vital bridge linking Chinese industries with global markets.