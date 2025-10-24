NSW vows to ban recidivist offenders from retail stores

New South Wales has launched a retail crime strategy that bans repeated offenders from stores, as part of its efforts to tackle rising retail crime and ensure community safety.

The NSW Police Force Retail Crime Strategy targets offences including assaults, intimidation and threats of violence, repeat offending, and theft.

The strategy includes a key element called Operation Percentile, which allows police prosecutors to prevent recidivist and violent offenders from re-entering retail premises with a Place Restriction Order after a conviction.

Other initiatives include high-visibility policing operations – including knife scanning operations in retail precincts, intelligence-led retail theft operations, and dedicated points of contact for faster police communication and coordination.

Law enforcers will also provide further support for retailers through educational initiatives and hold monthly meetings with retailers to discuss emerging threats and issues raised by peak bodies.

The strategy has run across the Central Metropolitan Region since last August. About 1080 people have been charged with more than 1395 offences, with an estimated recovered stock value of $960,500.

The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) and National Retail Association (NRA) welcomed the strategy, saying it will help tackle retail crime and keep communities safe across the state.

“We applaud the state’s genuine leadership in addressing the devastating impacts of retail crime – first with toughened legislation, and now with its strengthened commitment to police resourcing and the apprehension of repeat offenders,” said ARA CEO Chris Rodwell.

“Retail crime is at a crisis level across Australia, with a ripple effect on every retail worker, business owner and retail customer. Too often our front-line workers bear the brunt of this crime wave with unacceptable levels of customer aggression, abuse, assault and weapon-related threats and attacks,” he continued.

The ARA estimates retail theft costs retailers $9 billion every year. Auror data also shows that 10 percent of offenders are responsible for around 60 percent of total harm.

“This latest action by the NSW Government and NSW Police is a great example of what can be achieved by listening and collaborating with retailers,” Rodwell said.

“People should feel safe when they go to work or head to the shops. That’s why we’re committed to working with NSW Police and communities across the state to reduce retail crime and improve the safety of every person working in retail,” he added.

The ARA and NRA call for other states and territories to follow the lead of NSW, SA and the ACT with the introduction of a dedicated police retail crime unit.

The organisations also urge the Victorian government to address the mounting crime issues, given it is the worst-affected state and yet the least active on a legislative front.

The retail bodies are also calling for the adoption of best-practice protective legislation, including Workplace Protection Orders, Jack’s Law, and the use of innovative technologies such as facial recognition, to reduce the burden on retail teams and improve communication with police.