Retail crime in Victoria jumps 20 per cent, the highest rate in a decade

Retail crime offences in Victoria rose 20 per cent from 82,748 to 99,114 for the year ending June, the highest it has been in a decade, according to a report by the Victorian government’s Crime Statistics Agency (CSA).

The report found that retail spaces were the third-highest location for crime after private dwellings and streets/footpaths.

Theft from retail stores increased 26 per cent, while alleged offender incidents and criminal incidents were up 73 per cent since 2022, the highest since CSA began reporting in 205 to 2016.

Assault and related offences in retail settings rose 21 per cent year-on-year, leading Australian Retailers Association (ARA) CEO Chris Rodwell to call for urgent action from the Victorian Government.

“Today’s figures are grim and confirm Victoria’s retail crime crisis is only getting worse,” said Rodwell.

“We’re seeing a criminal offence at least once every five minutes in a retail setting, an assault every couple of hours, and cases of aggravated robbery and weapon-related offences daily or more.

Rodwell said Victoria was the only state without strict, proactive legislation in place to protect retail workers and customers.

“That’s why the ARA and National Retail Association (NRA) are calling for immediate reforms: A dedicated police taskforce for retail crime, introducing enforceable Workplace Protection Orders, implementing streamlined online reporting, and legislating increased police search powers through initiatives like Jack’s Law,” said Rodwell.

“These proven measures are working elsewhere in Australia and must be adopted in Victoria to protect the state’s retail workforce.”

The annual cost of retail crime exceeds $9 billion, according to Rodwell, impacting retailers’ operations and finances, while also increasing risks to workers and customers.

“We’ve seen a number of strong state-based responses to the retail crime crisis in some parts of the country,” he said.

“It’s critical the Victoria government follows suit. We also need the Federal Government to coordinate the states to ensure a nationally consistent response.”