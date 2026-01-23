Guzman Y Gomez sides with Uber Eats as exclusive delivery partner

Guzman Y Gomez (GYG) has announced an exclusive multi-year partnership with delivery platform Uber Eats, as Australia’s food delivery services continue to secure independent deals.

From February 22 onward, GYG will only be available from Uber Eats. The two companies promised joint investment to bring “even more value, choice and convenience”.

The decision comes after supermarket giant Coles announced an exclusivity deal with Uber Eats. Woolworths partnered with DoorDash at about the same time.

“Our guests love the convenience of delivery, and this exclusive partnership with Uber Eats means we can serve them even better,” Steven Marks, founder and co-CEO of GYG, said.

“This isn’t just about delivery, it’s about creating an experience that reflects the quality and speed our guests expect, while driving innovation in how we connect with them. We’re excited about what this partnership means for our guests today and for the future of GYG.”

Uber Eats described GYG as a “fan favourite” for customers.

GYG’s CFO, Erik Du Plessis, said the partnership will support the company’s continued financial growth. Food delivery accounted for approximately 27 per cent of GYG’s total sales in Australia in the first half of the 2026 financial year. GYG said it will continue to work closely with all its delivery partners in the US, Singapore, and Japan, with the exclusivity arrangement applying only to Australia.