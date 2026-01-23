How First Thing built a defensible position in a noisy market

invisible, comfortable, and genuinely wearable, all at once. Founded three and a half years ago by Georgia Gazal, First Thing sits squarely in the middle ground that most legacy players have historically avoided. “When I was shopping for underwear, it always felt like there were two extremes,” Gazal told Inside Retail. “Super sexy lingerie that you wouldn’t wear every day, or very basic comfort pieces that felt a little daggy.” That insight became the brand’s nucleus: underwear designed to be worn daily yet still capable of making women feel elevated. The brand launched with just five tops and five bottoms, deliberately limited in palette and form, designed to flatter rather than sculpt or distort. Gazal is explicit about what First Thing does not do: ultra push-up silhouettes, body-altering constructions, and itchy embellishments. “We’re all about accentuating your body as it is,” she said. “You won’t find us launching anything designed to change your shape radically.” The Australian intimates market is saturated with aspiration-driven imagery, and First Thing has instead anchored itself in affirmation. Its hero product, the staples bra, extends that philosophy. Ironically, the bra was initially ordered in the smallest quantities. “We thought it was an occasional product,” Gazal admitted. “Something you’d wear when an outfit required it.” Instead, it became the brand’s gravitational centre. The design removed padding entirely, introduced soft moulding fabric, and prioritised weight distribution and grip. “Strapless bras have such strong pain points, they fall down, they’re bulky, they’re uncomfortable,” Gazal said. “Ours solved that. And customers really felt the difference.” That customer experience and validation have become First Thing’s growth engine, and you can see it in the mechanics of the business. On Instagram, First Thing has built a high-frequency proof loop; it has over 24,000 followers, has posted 470 times and uses Reels, including short-form review videos. “Those reviews give new customers confidence that the product does what it says,” Georgia Gazal said. “And they’ve helped guide us. The strapless bra is a perfect example of customers leading the direction of the brand.” The social flywheel works because it’s engineered around “fit talk”, not fantasy. First Things Reels cadence regularly shows product-in-motion, “what it looks like under clothing,” and review-led content that functions as a substitute for a fitting room. Its approach is landing in a moment when the category’s definition of sexy has shifted closer to comfort and competence. Vogue Magazine’s reporting captured the direction of travel, in one survey cited, nearly 80 per cent of respondents said they never wear push up bras, and more than a quarter said they avoid underwires altogether. The macro trendline supports what First Thing is doing. Market analysts describe lingerie and bras as moving toward comfort-first, wire-free, multifunctional design. A structural shift driven by lifestyle change and e-commerce discovery. The NPD Group reported a 32 per cent increase in sports bra sales, with bralettes and wireless bras up 5 per cent in the first pandemic year, a sign that demand was being re-educated around softness, support and all-day wear. Operationally, First Thing remains primarily DTC but is also preparing to test physical discovery, giving customers a rare chance to touch and feel in real life. “We’d love to eventually have our own pop-up,” Gazal said. “There’s something important about letting customers touch and feel the product, especially in such a personal category.” In the current market, it reads as a strategic balance, protecting DTC scale while restoring physical trust where conversion still matters most. And in a category as personal as underwear, that customer dialogue has become First Thing’s advantage. “People are happy to talk about it and share it with other women,” Gazal said. For a brand built on solving everyday pain points rather than manufacturing aspiration, that openness is deemed commercial, reinforcing comfort as a defensible growth strategy in a market increasingly shaped by trust, not theatrics.