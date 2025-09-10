BusinessRegulatory

How retail crime is fuelling shopper fear, staff stress and soaring costs

empty escalators at a shopping centre
Rising crime could lead consumers to curb shopping trips and cause stress and injury for employees.
By Jared Dickson
The first responsibility of governments is to eliminate threats to the safety of citizens and criminal damage to public and private assets; yet, governments around Australia are neglecting that responsibility, with an estimated financial cost to retailers from theft of more than $9 billion. But the failure of governments to address a soaring nationwide crime wave cuts much deeper in the form of fearful consumers curbing shopping trips, stress and injury for employees, as well as the investment c

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Marketing IR Pro

Why fashion brands from Tommy Hilfiger to Loewe are embracing K-pop stars

Reuters
Online marketplaces

Alibaba’s Freshippo launches into Australia with local partner

Irene Dong
Strategy

Dolce & Gabbana opens first exclusive David Jones counter in Sydney

Celene Ignacio
Marketing IR Pro

Reebok says ‘Hi, Barbie’: Brands tackle gender stereotypes with unisex capsule

Tamera Francis
Workforce IR Pro

Three critical elements of high-performance teams

Bryan Whitefield
Strategy

Beyond launches global licensing program to expand reach

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay