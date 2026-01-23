Why Sa Sa’s recovery is not a return to the old tourist retail model

. Offline sales in Hong Kong and Macau rose 11.8 per cent year on year, with same-store sales up a striking 14.7 per cent. Average transaction value climbed 9.4 per cent, while the number of transactions rose just 2.9 per cent. Pullback from Mainland China Just over a year earlier, Sa Sa was on a different trajectory. In the six months to September 2024, group turnover fell 10.4 per cent year on year to HK$1.92 billion, weighed down by weak consumption and a sharp slowdown in tourist spending. Offline sales in Hong Kong and Macau declined nearly 20 per cent, while Mainland China revenue plunged 36.7 per cent following the closure of 12 stores. The return of Mainland Chinese tourists remains a decisive factor. Stores in traditional shopping districts such as Causeway Bay, Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui recorded stronger sales, reflecting improved travel flows and sentiment. The company noted a further increase in the proportion of Mainland tourists among its customer base. Yet this recovery is not a simple rewind to 2019. The macro backdrop is different, and so are consumer expectations. While offline still accounts for over 82 per cent of total turnover, online sales grew faster, rising 14.9 per cent year on year to HK$206.7 million. Mainland China now accounts for nearly half of Sa Sa’s online sales. Social commerce, platform-native promotions, and ongoing engagement on Mainland social media have allowed the retailer to remain relevant even as travel patterns fluctuate. “With the continued rise in the number of Chinese Mainland tourists’ arrival in both Hong Kong and Macau, our stores in traditional tourist districts of Hong Kong and Macau recorded a satisfactory increase,” the company said in a statement. Southeast Asia: Promise, with caveats Southeast Asia, often described as Sa Sa’s next growth frontier, delivered mixed signals. Offline sales in the region rose 14 per cent year on year, supported by a gradual expansion of store count to 75 locations. But the company remains cautious, noting “significant room for optimisation and improvement” – corporate language that suggests uneven performance across markets. Strategically, the quarter highlights how beauty retail is being reshaped by event-driven demand. Sa Sa leaned heavily into promotional peaks, including National Day Golden Week, its own Mega Sale, and Christmas, aligning product curation with moments when consumers are primed to spend. The emphasis on trending cosmetics and personal care products also speaks to a faster merchandising cycle. In beauty, relevance decays quickly. Retailers that can identify, source and amplify trends are better positioned to extract value from cautious consumers. Still, risks remain. The sales update is unaudited and covers only a single quarter, traditionally the strongest of the year. Tourist flows, while improving, remain sensitive to macro shocks, geopolitics, and currency volatility. Meanwhile, competition in beauty retail, from cross-border platforms to domestic Chinese players, continues to intensify. Further reading: Is Sa Sa’s store closure in China a tactical withdrawal or strategic surrender?