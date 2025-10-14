BusinessFinancial

Mixed signals: What the numbers say about business and consumer confidence

Man in red and black windbreaker taps cardon eftpos machine.
(Source: Bigstock)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Australian consumer confidence continues to falter, signalling difficult months ahead for retailers despite heading into peak season. The latest ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index, released on October 14, fell by 2.1 points to 83.0 – the second consecutive weekly decline, dragging the four-week average to its weakest level since October 2024. The report indicates that Australian consumer confidence has plummeted to its lowest point in a year, driven by increasing anxieties about the over

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Openings & closings

Gentle Monster opens its first Australian flagship in Melbourne’s Chadstone

Sean Cao
Marketing

Study shows people reject freebies and cheap deals for fear of hidden costs

Andrew Vonasch
Health & beauty

Coty’s first quarter sales growth to miss guidance

Celene Ignacio
Supermarkets IR Pro

How the founder of Mingle continues to disrupt the FMCG industry

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Supermarkets IR Pro

Analysis: Can 7-Eleven’s ambitious turnaround plan foil takeover bid?

Ritsuko Shimizu
Sports & adventure

Rip Curl CEO Brooke Farris resigns, prompting global search for replacement

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay