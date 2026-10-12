BusinessStrategy

Why are Chinese retailers looking overseas for growth?

Shoppers at a Chinese shopping centre.
Weak sales push brands abroad.
By Michael Baker
China’s National Bureau of Statistics, which pumps out the country’s economic data, has a big job, even though it has about 100,000 staff nationwide to do it. In an economy as large as China’s that includes a still huge informal sector, figuring out which direction any particular economic metric is heading, much less quantifying it accurately, is daunting. This certainly applies to retail sales, so after months of reporting that sales are skidding close to zero growth, it is no longer poss

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