BusinessStrategy

Why does Telfar inspire such fierce customer loyalty?

A black Telfar shopping tote at the brand’s sample sale at One Hanson Place.
Pricing, culture and community fuel loyalty.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
How do you build a brand so popular it inspires shoppers to line up at midnight just to get their hands on a piece? Telfar, a New York-born-and-raised brand, prompted fashion commentators and retail experts to ask that question this month as social media captured the hectic turnout for its multi-day sample sale. The deal ran from October 6 to October 11 at One Hanson Place, an Art Deco skyscraper, with several shoppers reporting waits of at least five hours to get in. Many attendees were hoping

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