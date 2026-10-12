Formal offers tabled for sunken Cue Clothing Co

At least two formal offers have been tabled in the ongoing sale process of Cue Clothing Co following its entry into receivership, according to The Australian Financial Review (AFR).

The news comes almost one month after the storied retailer was placed into administration and receivership by UK-based owners Hilco Capital, who had been looking for a buyer of the business.

The owner of Cue and Veronika Maine lost five stores from its network at the start of the process. Receivers FTI Consulting said the “difficult decision” was made in the best interest of the company.

FTI Consulting is continuing to meet with creditors and manage interest in Cue Clothing Co. The AFR claims that the two formal offers at this point have come from Larry Kestelman’s Brand Collective and Justin Levis, the son of Cue’s founder Rod Levis.

Both FTI Consulting and Brand Collective declined to respond to Inside Retail’s request for comment.

Brand Collective recently moved to acquire Glue Store, The Dom and Running Bare in what it called a “significant step forward”.

“These acquisitions demonstrate Brand Collective’s ongoing evolution and innovation as a business,” CEO David Thomas said at the time.

Justin Levis, however, could be exploring a return to the Cue business after more than 26 years as an executive director.

Levis took Cue Clothing Co to court last April after what he described as an abrupt termination in May 2024. At the time, he protested his lack of ownership stake in a company that he said he “helped build”.

The ongoing case remains in NSW’s Supreme Court. Inside Retail understands that the lawsuit is continuing independently of Cue Clothing’s sale process.