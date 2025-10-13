Lotte Duty Free revamps Melbourne Airport arrivals store

Lotte Duty Free has revamped its Melbourne Airport arrivals store, introducing traveller-friendly features that the retailer says offer a refreshed and seamless shopping experience.

The Melbourne Airport store launched in 2023, spans 1600sqm and offers more than 300 brands, including Chanel, Dior, and Lego.

Newly added features include self-checkout stations, click-and-collect services, and Lotte Duty Free’s in-house customer service.

In partnership with Bates Smart architects, the store spans two sides of the concourse; one side dedicated to beauty brands, the other to liquor brands.

The renovated space draws inspiration from Melbourne’s streetscapes, incorporating graffiti-inspired artwork of prominent artists including Steen Jones, Tom Civil, Meggs and George Rose.

In addition to the revamp, the liquor side features red brick, along with cobbled pavement, lantern signage, and inlaid brass plaques. The beauty and cosmetics area features dynamic lighting and sleek concrete-render finishes. This way of store design offers the novelty of retail experience and creates a laneway culture with street art reminiscent of downtown Melbourne.

“Whether travellers are returning home or visiting, our Melbourne Airport Arrivals store has been designed to put a smile on their faces from the moment they see it. The store captures the spirit of the city through its laneways and graffiti art, while delivering a seamless shopping experience,” said Sean Lee, Lotte Duty Free Oceania’s MD.

“Together with Melbourne Airport, we’re striving to make duty-free shopping an experience that is both memorable and rewarding. The new Arrivals Duty Free store gives visitors a wonderful welcome to our city before they even step outside the terminal,” said Lee.

To celebrate the reopening, in partnership with Qantas, Lotte Duty Free will offer shoppers using the click-and-collect service airline loyalty points and exclusive duty-free offers, including limited-edition products and special promotions.