BusinessStrategy

How Uniqlo’s minimalist styles make it recession-proof

An exterior shot of a Uniqlo store based in Malaysia.
“As the proposition works, this [expansion plan] gives Uniqlo the ability to grow its footprint.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
In a time marked by consumer spending concerns exacerbated by ongoing tariff shifts and rising living costs, it is challenging for brands to maintain a physical retail presence, let alone expand it. However, there is one international retail player unafraid to take on this challenge – Uniqlo. This week, Japanese retail and lifestyle giant Uniqlo announced that it will be expanding its US retail presence in 2026 with flagship openings in Chicago and San Francisco, as well as four additional loc

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Supply chain

‘It’s about doing lots of small things consistently’: Lvly COO Jasmine Russell

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Strategy IR Pro

The ‘Wicked’ effect of pop culture in retail

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Fashion & accessories

Kim Kardashian’s Skims men’s range launches Down Under

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Take the wheel: Behind LVMH’s billion-dollar bet on Formula 1 

Tong Van
Financial

Uniqlo parent tipped to announce another record profit

Rocky Swift
Openings & closings

IGA to open CBD concept store in Sydney with meals and more

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay