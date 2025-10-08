How Uniqlo’s minimalist styles make it recession-proof

locations in New York City. In total, Uniqlo will open 11 new stores this coming spring/summer season across the US, bringing the brand’s total US store count to 89 and marking a new chapter for the clothing giant. It follows management’s announcement that it intends to add 20–30 locations per year in North America toward a 200-store target by 2027. Christine Russo, principal of Retail Creative and Consulting Agency (RCCA) argued that while the store is slightly behind that schedule, with 76 stores at the moment, that was likely due to geopolitical turmoil and tariffs. “The timing of the growth is consistent with the rise of recession-core, which is the consumer behavior and preferences during an economic downturn, driven by minimalism,” she said. She explained that during economic downturns, consumers tend to shift toward minimalist styles and opt for practical, versatile, and repairable clothing over more flamboyant items that have a shorter shelf life. This growing interest in basics has also helped other masstige clothing brands with strong positioning in denim, like Gap or Levi’s, which both reported positive sales growth over the past year. Uniqlo is also appealing to today’s shopper through its commitment to stability, especially in comparison to other fast-fashion players on the scene, with high-quality, long-lasting basics and a limited number of designs dropped per season. Not to mention, the brand’s dedication to technological innovation, as evidenced by its patented Heatech and Airism fabrics. Similarly, Global Data’s managing director, Neil Saunders, believes that Uniqlo appeals to today’s shopper because of its focus on creating sturdy yet stylish fashionable wardrobe basics. “Uniqlo has also established a reputation for good quality – more so than many others in fast fashion – which has become more important to shoppers who are increasingly looking to buy right first time and get garments that last.” He added that a significant amount of effort has been made in Uniqlo’s US-based locations to create engaging store environments that encourage consumers to browse and ultimately make a purchase. For example, Uniqlo has begun offering services in several US stores that were previously exclusive to its Asia-based locations, such as custom embroidery and clothing repair services. “These are all things that are aligned with consumer mindsets in the US, which is why Uniqlo is winning over shoppers,” said Saunders. And although the Japanese clothing brand has already found some success in the US market, it has not yet heavily penetrated this retail region. “There are a lot of locations and consumers that either are not that aware of the brand or don’t have easy access to it. As the proposition works, this [expansion plan] gives Uniqlo the ability to grow its footprint. It is now targeting bigger cities where it does not have a presence and can develop a flagship store.” Not only will this enhance visibility, but it will also likely increase sales volume in the US more quickly. Uniqlo’s unique differentiation points According to style publications like Esquire and GQ, Uniqlo already offers the average apparel consumer a well-curated selection of pieces, from technologically innovative products to combat extreme heat differences to the perfect everyday white tee. However, it’s the brand’s approach to limited-edition collaborations and pop-culture-centered collections that take things up a notch. Since Uniqlo first began collaborating with other designer brands in 2009 – starting with its Jil Sander “+J” collection and progressing to higher-end brands such as JW Anderson – the clothing company has been appealing to both the everyday shopper and fashionistas alike with its limited-edition releases. Uniqlo also remains culturally relevant with younger consumers through its mix of art and pop-culture-inspired collaborations, like its work with New York City’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). CI&T’s global director of retail strategy, Melissa Minkow, remarked that Uniqlo’s ability to provide this wide, well-curated and affordable range of products largely stems from its lean production model. While very few retailers can maintain long-term success, especially in a market as volatile as the one the retail industry is currently experiencing, it’s these factors of providing basic and unique pieces at an accessible price point that define Uniqlo as a brand and will ensure its success expanding further into the US retail market. Further reading: Uniqlo parent expects profit lift ahead of tariff disruption