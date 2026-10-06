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How Exotic Bazaar took Middle Eastern flavours from markets to Coles

Gilava Pour on turning cultural curiosity into confident weeknight cooking. (Source: supplied)
By Gilava Pour
Before people understand a culture through language, history, politics or travel, they often meet it through food. It might begin with a question. What is this spice? How do you make this? Is this what you grew up eating? That has always stayed with me, because food is one of the gentlest entry points we have. It can make the unfamiliar feel welcoming. I founded Exotic Bazaar in Ballarat around Persian and Middle Eastern flavours I grew up with. What began with meal bases and spice blends soon r

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