BusinessStrategy

How retailers can win over budget-conscious shoppers this Halloween

A person’s arm reaching out to pick up a mini-jack-o'-lantern pumpkin off a shelf.
Shoppers seek value and individual style.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Halloween spending in the US is expected to hit a record US$13.5 billion this year, but shoppers are still watching their budgets. For retailers, the opportunity lies in making the holiday feel worth spending on, with reusable products that last beyond the big day just as important as competitive prices. That opportunity is opening up well before the big day. According to the National Retail Federation, the percentage of consumers shopping before October has grown from 34 per cent in 2016, highl

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Image of KFC vending machine.
Marketing

KFC to unveil world-first vending machine in Australia

Darshana Gupta
Ink Nurse Jar
Strategy IR Pro

How Ink Nurse turned subculture into a scalable retail category

Tahlia Whitfield
Image on Nike logo on storefront.
Workforce IR Pro

What Nike gains from taking back store ownership

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Fred Harrison
Supermarkets

Ritchies IGA CEO Fred Harrison to step down

Sean Cao
An exterior shot of a Uniqlo store based in Malaysia.
Strategy IR Pro

How Uniqlo’s minimalist styles make it recession-proof

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Jellycat Shanghai popup
Strategy IR Pro

Profits double: How toymaker Jellycat made plushies a high-margin business

Tong Van
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay