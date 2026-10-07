‘Country made’: Capital Brewing, Josophan’s, Krinklewood and Byron Bay Chilli

ch, when he spoke of “a great fact of our national life – the interdependence between city and country”. More than half a century later, that relationship is still prosperous, generating the products Australians bring into their homes every day. Inside FMCG has travelled beyond the capitals to meet 14 remarkable consumer businesses whose identity is inseparable from the towns where they reside. What we found was a plethora of diversity. From a camel dairy in Queensland, to a female-led body-care social enterprise in Angurugu on Groote Eylandt, home to fewer than 1000 people, to a berry farm that found opportunity in miniature airline portions, to a barramundi producer operating among the red earth and tropical heat of Humpty Doo. Australia’s regional landscape not only provides vivacious characters but also unique ingredients, knowledge and community. Geography presents its complications, certainly, but it can also become an advantage impossible to manufacture elsewhere – and these businesses prove that point. Capital Brewing Co Fyshwick, ACT Canberra’s home-grown brewer has turned local water, hospitality and a light industrial suburb into national reach. We start here, in patriotic fashion, at Capital Brewing Co. Canberra may be a capital city, but geographically it sits apart from Australia’s larger metropolitan centres, an inland city ringed by farmland and rural communities. It’s a city better known for producing policy than pale ale. Even so, Capital Brewing Co has spent the past decade making a persuasive case for both. From participating in the federal Climate Active program to being held up by the ACT Government as a circular-economy case study. Founded in 2016 by Canberra locals Tom Hertel and Laurence Kain, who first met behind a bar in 2005, the brewery has grown into one of Australia’s largest independent craft brewers while keeping its pedigree conspicuously close to home. Its Fyshwick brewery and taproom is an industrial social hub, pairing beer made onsite with cult-status burger joint Brodburger, and 2000 metres of garden space. The site sits beneath the Brindabellas, while Canberra’s mountain-fed supply gives the brewers a clean base to work from. The team also opened its Airport Taproom at the Canberra Airport departures terminal in 2022. This year, the brewer’s ambition extended to Lager House, a neighbourhood pub in Campbell, ACT, bringing Hertel and Kain back to their hospitality beginnings. “Capital Brewing is about a passion for socialising, trying new things, and enjoying adventures. This is where we are expanding, in experience through events, collaborations, sponsorships and products,” Hertel and Kain told Inside FMCG. Capital Brewing is clearly a brewery carrying the name of the capital, made by Canberrans, using Canberra water, and proving that a city built around government can manufacture a rather good identity of its own. Josophan’s Fine Chocolates Leura, NSW Handmade treats from a converted historic church have become a Blue Mountains favourite. Leura, in the Blue Mountains, is a town that has perfected the quintessential Australian prettiness. The village itself is abundant with heritage shopfronts and cool-climate gardens, and cherry blossoms line the main street. Among the boutiques, Josophan’s Fine Chocolates has spent more than two decades turning chocolate-making into both craft and lauded tourist attraction. Josophan’s occupies a repurposed old church on Leura Mall, near the World Heritage-listed Greater Blue Mountains wilderness. Founder Jodie Van Der Velden opened the store on Easter Saturday in 2005, intent on bringing locally handcrafted chocolates to the mountains. Soon afterwards, she entered the Sydney Royal Chocolate Competition and won overall Champion Chocolate Exhibit; she would eventually take the title twice. Fresh chocolates with abbreviated shelf lives were still an unusual commercial proposition at the time. The chocolatier’s ingredients include Fairtrade-certified Belgian couverture, and single-origin chocolates and ganaches flavoured with natural infusions of ingredients such as mint, vanilla, lime and chilli. Now a popular attraction for over 20 years, with queues spilling onto the street for its chocolates and signature ice-cream, Josophan’s has shown that a strong sense (and delightful smell) of origin can begin at the front door. Krinklewood Biodynamic Vineyard Broke, NSW In the Hunter Valley, climate, soil and patience are allowed to write the vintage. The Hunter Valley’s heat is part of what makes its grapes work. At Krinklewood Biodynamic Vineyard, head winemaker and GM Valentina Moresco begins her work way before the fruit reaches the winery. “The Hunter Valley is indeed a challenging climate, especially when working with minimal intervention,” she told Inside FMCG. “Being certified organic and biodynamic means the work really starts in the vineyard.” The estate’s philosophy is built around healthy vines and a balanced ecosystem, allowing the fruit to arrive with what Moresco calls a “clear expression of the site”. Her task, as she sees it, is more about guiding than correcting. The Hunter, however, permits little complacency. Semillon demands exact picking to retain acidity and vibrancy, Chardonnay is harvested to capture tropical characters, and Shiraz is allowed to express a lighter regional style. “Here, just a couple of kilometres down the road can make weeks of difference in ripening, so timing and precision are far more critical,” Moresco said. That variability is part of Krinklewood’s appeal. “Flavour-wise, biodynamic fruit reflects vintage and place, and each year expresses itself differently,” she explained. Krinklewood’s organic and biodynamic wines are available directly through the estate’s online store, as well as through a select network of retailers and restaurants. The range is also stocked at selected Vintage Cellars stores in NSW and the ACT and is available through Liquorland as well. Byron Bay Chilli Co Byron Bay, NSW A surplus crop planted the seeds of an export brand with a distinctly local identity. From the Hunter to the coast north to Byron Bay, one of Australia’s most exportable place names began, in this instance, with an excess of jalapeños. Byron Bay Chilli Co was founded in 1992 by John and Lynne Boland after the chilli patch on their Goonengerry property, in the hills overlooking Byron Bay, produced far more fruit than they could sell. A Mexican food stall at the Byron and Bangalow markets followed, and sauces and salsas came next. Thirty-four years later, the range spans classic and specialty chilli sauces, salsas and corn chips, with distribution through Coles and Woolworths and exports to the US, Middle East and South-east Asia. Now, Director Daniel Morgan describes supermarket ranging and international expansion as decisive chapters in the company’s growth. Still, Byron Bay remains more than an agreeable word on the label. “Our brand has always been built on authenticity,” Morgan said. “Byron Bay was where it all started, so it was a logical choice for our name – we began selling salsa at the Byron Bay Markets.” Morgan noted customers associate Australia with being “healthy, clean and great quality”. At home, that origin provides crucial recognition as local producers compete against cheaper imports. Originally published in the October edition of Inside FMCG.