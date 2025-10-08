How Good Pair Days sells the architecture of experience

inking about physical space. Rather than acting as a showroom or pick-up point, it’s designed as what co-founder and CEO Tom Walenkamp told Inside Retail is an “experiential version of Good Pair Days”, where members can taste, learn and connect in person, without losing the algorithmic precision that has defined the brand’s online success. A digital personality Good Pair Days’ identity has always been rooted in personalisation. Its app famously uses a quiz-based tasting algorithm to match users with wines that align with their palate – a model that has resonated with younger, discovery-driven consumers. Translating that sensibility into bricks and mortar demanded a spatial expression of the brand’s digital DNA. That challenge fell to creative agency The General Store, the firm behind some of Australia’s most recognisable omni-channel concepts. For chief experience officer Reid Nakou, the brief was to create a space that “presents as a seamless extension of its digital parent” and a place where Good Pair Days’ playful tone and data-driven logic could coexist. “The space presents as a seamless extension of its digital parent, its brand character confidently splashed across the building, blanketing its interior in a joyful palette of coral, peach and warm honey tones,” Nakou told Inside Retail. The design, he explained, draws parallels to a gallery, encouraging a “fluid and exploratory customer journey” that is inspired by Good Pair Days’ philosophy of “playful discovery with wine”. The store’s visual language, meanwhile, comprising pastel gradients, modular displays and a bespoke peach coffee machine, “performs” the brand. Every fixture, from the charcuterie bar to the curated pantry of artisanal goods, is implemented to encourage curiosity and linger time, mirroring the leisurely scroll through a digital feed. From screen to glass While the space delivers on atmosphere, its deeper innovation lies in how it brings Good Pair Days’ personalisation engine offline. Guests can scan a QR code to access their tasting profile, view recommendations, or have staff access their data in real-time. “We have lifted the personalised journey from screen to glass,” Walenkamp said. “Members can scan a QR code or ask our team to bring up their profile, then see the same tailored list they know from the app. Wines tasted at the bar are logged to the account on the spot, which sharpens future picks and keeps the experience personalised.” For first-time visitors, the onboarding mirrors the online process. “They start with the palate quiz on their phone or with a team member, then we turn those results into a guided list or a flight there and then.” The system collapses the distance between data and experience, a well-sought-after goal in the hybrid retail space. The hospitality-retail equation Merging a wine bar with a retail store is not without its complexities. Staffing alone required a new breed of professional. “The hybrid model asks for people who are great at wine, retail and service,” Walenkamp said. “Finding this balance in skills has been an area we’ve had to really focus on.” Operationally, the space functions like three businesses in one: a hospitality venue, a retail store and a member hub. That structure creates new rhythms of trade, including daytime tastings and casual coffee traffic, which segue into evening flights and community events. This strategy not only maximises the use of the footprint but also reinforces the brand’s social tone. The General Store’s layout supports this multiplicity, with zones that transition seamlessly from a standing bar to a lounge to a retail shelf, allowing multiple experiences to unfold simultaneously. Nakou described the design as one that fosters “a diversity of experiences to take place and enables the space to be utilised in multiple ways at once,” supporting both personal engagements and larger events. It’s this ability to pivot between moods and functions that sets the Good Pair Days model apart from traditional bottle shops or tasting rooms. “We picked Surry Hills because it is where a lot of our members already are,” Walenkamp said. “Our highest concentration sits in Surry Hills and Darlinghurst, so opening on Crown Street makes it easy for existing members to pop in while also giving the brand real street presence.” That decision highlights how data clearly informs physical expansion. The store’s location reflects a map of member behaviour, showing where they live, dine and socialise, making it a local expression of an online community. To deepen loyalty, the brand offers member pricing by the glass, half-pours to encourage exploration, and waives corkage fees for bottles consumed on-site. Merchandise from its loyalty program is featured in a small retail section, serving as a tangible bridge between digital rewards and physical experiences. The next vintage As a pilot, the Surry Hills store serves as both a prototype and proof of concept. “Our aim is to create an experiential version of Good Pair Days that deepens relationships with members, introduces new customers to our way of discovering wine, and gives winemakers a stage to share their stories in person,” Walenkamp said. Expansion to other Australian cities and potentially to the UK, where the brand already operates, will depend not only on profitability but also on what he calls “member happiness”. The store is a case study in how digital-first brands can physicalise their identity without diluting it. For Good Pair Days, it’s the beginning of adaptable retail intimacy that understands that discovery doesn’t stop when you close the app, but just changes form.