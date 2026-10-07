BusinessRegulatory

Privacy watchdog probes maker of smart glasses app used by Kmart products

Anko glasses
The move adds to growing scrutiny of camera-equipped smart glasses in Australia. (Source: Kmart)
By Rudrannsh Mehra

Australia’s privacy regulator said on Wednesday it had launched an investigation into Shenzhen Qingcheng Future Technology, the maker of the HeyCyan smart glasses application sold through retailers including Big W Marketplace and Amazon.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) said it had been monitoring the rollout of smart glasses since early 2026 and, in August, received a request from the Attorney-General to examine the privacy implications of the devices.

The regulator subsequently sought information from smart glasses manufacturers and distributors including Meta, Kmart, Google and Shenzhen Qingcheng on how the devices record information, who can access that information and where it is stored.

The regulator said China-based Shenzhen Qingcheng did not respond.

The move adds to growing scrutiny of camera-equipped smart glasses in Australia. In September, the government said it was considering blocking their use in government workplaces over privacy and security concerns.

The regulator said the HeyCyan application is needed for full functionality of several smart glasses models sold under different brand names, including Kmart’s Anko smart glasses and devices sold through Big W Marketplace and Amazon.

  • Reporting by Rudrannsh Mehra; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, of Reuters.

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