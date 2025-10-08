BusinessOpenings & closings

Lovehoney teams with gelato maker for sexual wellness pop-up store in Melbourne 

a couple sharing gelato cone
Visitors to the store will be treated to free gelato with aphrodisiac-inspired flavours. (Source: Supplied)
By Sean Cao

Sexual wellness company Lovehoney will open a pop-up store later this week in collaboration with cult gelato makers Billy van Creamy.

The retail activation will take place at Billy van Creamy store in Brunswick on October 10 and 11. 

The company said the limited-time consumer experience showcases its playful approach to sexual wellness and is designed to engage shoppers in a fun and shareable way.

As part of the activation, visitors to the pop-up will be treated to free gelato with aphrodisiac-inspired flavours, namely Lavender & Honey and Sumac & Strawberry. 

The gelato will be served in an exclusive double cone – two waffle cones joined together – designed for couples to share. About 600 of these cones will be given away each day.

The store will also offer free Lovehoney toys for the first 50 visitors daily. 

“With consumers increasingly drawn to experience-led retail, Lovehoney is investing in activations that move beyond product to create moments worth talking about,” the brand said.

“The partnership taps into trends around limited drops and unexpected collaboration – ensuring cut-through in a crowded lifestyle market,” it added.

Lovehoney was founded in the UK in 2002. The company established its online operations in Australia in 2013 and set up an office and warehouse in Brisbane in 2016.

Last year, the retailer launched an AI-powered platform aiming to support Australians’ sexual wellness and enhance customers’ shopping experience. 

