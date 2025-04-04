Betty’s Burgers leader Troy McDonagh steps down

Betty’s Burgers MD Troy McDonagh has announced his departure after seven years with the burger chain.

“Following seven exceptionally rewarding years at the helm of Betty’s Burgers, it is now time for my next venture. It has been an immense honour and privilege to lead this remarkable team,” McDonagh said in a LinkedIn post announcing his decision.

Before taking up the leadership role as the chain’s MD in 2019, he held CEO and executive roles with other companies, including Village Cinemas, Gloria Jeans Coffee, Oporto, and Red Rooster.

Under his leadership at Betty’s Burgers, the Retail Zoo-owned subsidiary reportedly achieved over $80 million in annual sales and expanded its national footprint, according to Franchise Executives, including opening a new food outlet at Sydney Airport last year.

“So many awesome milestones and success stories along the way, so thank you for coming along for the ride with us and supporting Betty’s,” he concluded.