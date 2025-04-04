Shopping centre operators welcome SA’s tougher knife laws

The Shopping Centre Council (SCCA) has welcomed South Australia’s reformed knife laws, saying that it will help combat knife crime and better protect the community.

The new laws, which take effect on Friday, give local police more powers to prevent and deal with knife-related offenses.

They are now allowed to conduct metal detector searches at a wider range of locations, including shopping centres and public transport hubs. The searches can be conducted once a declaration is made by the Police Commissioner.

The SCCA said the new powers mark a further step to address knife crime, which can pose serious risks at shopping centres and other retail settings.

“Any proposal which seeks to remove dangerous weapons from people that may seek to threaten, intimidate or cause serious harm to the community is welcome,” said Angus Nardi, CEO of the SCCA.

“We commend Premier Malinauskas, Attorney General Kyam Maher and Police Minister Stephen Mullighan on the Government’s knife-crime package, which also includes proposed measures on the safe storage of knives in retail premises and to limit the sale of knives to minors.”

The SCCA is the national industry group for major shopping centre owners and operators, including those of major SA shopping malls.

In December, the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) called for national consistency in knife laws after tougher regulations were implemented in New South Wales