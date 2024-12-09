After NSW ban takes effect, retailers call for consistency in state knife laws

The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) is calling for national consistency in knife laws after new regulations took effect in New South Wales.

Under NSW’s new knife laws, it is illegal to sell knives to a child under the age of 18 (with exemptions for retailers selling to those who need a knife for their work or study). Police also have the authority to scan people for knives or weapons without a warrant in public.

ARA chief industry affairs officer Fleur Brown praised the new regulations, explaining that many retailers have been threatened or injured by knives in retail crime cases.

“We are fully supportive of the NSW Government taking this step to tackle safety issues and violence within retail settings and the broader community,” Brown added.

The ARA encourages other states and territories to take a similar approach to address knife crime effectively.

The association listed several disparities, such as Tasmania having no age restriction for knife sales, and ACT and SA allowing knife sales to those aged 16 with updates to SA legislation announced but not yet passed.

Harmonising legislation nationwide will improve community safety and align regulatory standards for retailers and law enforcement, the ARA stressed.

Queensland implemented a similar set of laws in September, which prohibits the sale of knives and items such as axes, machetes, and swords to minors under 18 years.