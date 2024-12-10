BusinessMarketing

Korean beauty industry giant Amorepacific charts new course in global markets

A photo of Amorepacificâ€™s booth at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles for the â€˜BTS Permission to Dance On Stage' concert.
Korean brands are expanding their overseas presence to reduce dependency on China.
By Tong Van
South Korea’s beauty conglomerate Amorepacific announced at its recent Investor Day that it is shifting focus from China to the US and European markets while seeking new brand acquisitions. China, which generated half of the company’s Asian revenue in 2023, has diminished as a key market. After Seoul’s 2016 decision to deploy the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system, China retaliated with import restrictions and a ban on group tours to South Korea â€“ f

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailerâ€™s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay