“You can’t scale chaos”: Leadership lessons from Cachia’s Leah Betts

Leah Betts has spent her entire life in and around fashion, growing from a kid playing hide‑and‑seek in fabric rolls to the co‑owner and director of sleepwear brand Cachia.

Raised in her mother’s fashion businesses, she learned to sew in factory machine rooms and absorbed the fundamentals of retail and entrepreneurship long before her career officially began in 2001.

Those early lessons with her mum laid the foundations for a working relationship that continues today and underpins Betts’ grounded approach to leadership and growth.

Before Cachia, Leah built and led multiple ventures with a few failures in between that she credits as critical learning curves rather than setbacks.

Today, she channels that experience into a founder role spanning creative direction, brand strategy and operational leadership, alongside a strong focus on building systems that support sustainable growth rather than “hustle” alone.

Her career has been defined by a willingness to pivot, a deep obsession with the customer, and a belief that structure and clarity allow creativity to flourish – principles that continue to shape both her business and her approach to mentoring the next generation of retail leaders.

Inside Retail: Tell me about your career journey. How did you get into the retail industry, and what are some of the different roles you’ve held along the way?

Leah Betts: My official career started in 2001, but my love for fashion and business began much earlier. I grew up in fashion houses where my mum worked before she owned Studio Kids. I remember playing hide-and-seek in fabric rolls, drawing with designers at the cutting tables, and learning to sew in the machine rooms. Fashion and creativity were part of my everyday life.

I started formally working for my mum, Rhonda Betts, when I began university, and that’s where I learned the foundations of business lessons I still use today. We continue to work together, which is incredibly special.

Over the years, I’ve built multiple brands: my first fashion label, Hael; Tan-Off (a tan removal mitt); Studio Play (a childcare supply company); and now Cachia. There were a few more failures in between. I love bringing ideas to life. Every business I’ve created, and every step along the way, has prepared me for where I am today.

IR: What are some of the challenges you’ve faced in your career, and how have you dealt with them?

LB: One of the biggest challenges has been managing rapid growth without losing operational control. There were times when the business was profitable, but cash flow was strained, and the team was under-resourced, which meant I was stretched across every function.

I’ve overcome these challenges by reshaping the business structure, bringing in experts when needed, and building the right leadership support. I’ve learned to delegate, to ask for help early, and to prioritise systems and accountability just as much as creativity.

I also think being able to pivot quickly is key to success. There are always high highs and low lows, but momentum is everything. You just keep moving forward.

IR: What are some of the key leadership lessons you’ve picked up over the course of your career?

LB: You can’t scale chaos. Processes and structure are what allow creativity and brand growth to flourish. Hire the right people earlier than you think. Waiting too long to fill key roles can cost more in the long run. Stay obsessed with your customer. My best decisions have come from listening directly to women and understanding their needs.Clarity is everything. Teams thrive when expectations are clear, communication is honest, and leadership is consistent. Protect your energy. Founders are the engine of the business, do the work when it needs to be done, but remember that “busy” isn’t a badge of honour. You don’t always have to be in overdrive.

IR: Where do you go for career advice?

LB: I lean on a strong network: my mum, my GM Aleyna, my business partners, and some really special friends who have supported me since the beginning. We have done lots of business courses together, so we understand each other on a soulful level. Having people who truly understand the pressures of building a brand has been invaluable. I’ve also worked with mentors across operations, finance, and product who challenge my thinking and help me grow.

Beyond that, I’m constantly learning. The retail industry evolves quickly, so I stay curious and keep my skills sharp by reading, researching, and staying close to what’s happening in the market.

IR: Who are the three needle-moving experts you have used?

LB: I’ve worked with three key experts who made a significant impact on the growth and strength of the business:

A design thinking and customer journey mapping expert, Fiona Triaca:

We invested in this really early on, even before Klaviyo flows were a thing. Working with Fiona helped us build a clear roadmap for both our product and our customer experience. It shaped how we think about the customer at every touchpoint and set the foundation for the brand we are today. A paid ads expert specialising in advertising and scaling:

This has become one of the most important parts of running a modern brand. Understanding where to spend, how to scale, and what content is needed has been game-changing. Paid advertising moves fast, and having someone who deeply understands the platforms and performance has been crucial. A distribution expert:

Even though I have a background in distribution, new systems and software have completely transformed how seamless the process can be. Customers want products at great speed, and two years ago, we decided to move to a 3PL – one of the best decisions we’ve ever made. It improved efficiency and customer experience and allowed the business to scale without operational chaos.

IR: What advice would you give someone who wants to get into your line of work?

LB: Start small, test constantly, and let the customer guide you. Retail rewards people who move quickly, learn fast, and stay connected to their audience.

Be prepared to wear many hats and embrace the messy middle. Those early skills become your biggest advantage later. And learn the numbers: margins, cash flow, cost structures. Creativity builds a beautiful brand, but operational understanding keeps it alive.

Most importantly, don’t wait for perfection. You’ll make mistakes – everyone does. What matters is resilience, adaptability, and the willingness to keep improving.

It’s exhausting, but worth every second.