BusinessStrategy

How Prada’s strong year sets the stage for potential Versace acquisition

The Fall/Winter 2025 Prada show by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons
The Fall/Winter 2025 Prada show by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons
By Tong Van
The Prada Group has again closed 2024 on a high note.  The Italian luxury conglomerate posted net revenues of €5.4 billion for the full year ended December 31, reflecting a 17 per cent year-on-year increase. Net income surged by 25 per cent to €839 million, marking the fourth consecutive year of double-digit like-for-like growth. While retail sales at Miu Miu grew 93 per cent year on year, supported by all categories and regions, sales of the Prada brand increased by 4 per cent year on

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay