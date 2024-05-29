Queensland retailers face strict new laws on display, sale of knives

A new set of laws taking effect in Queensland this September will bring about several restrictions on the sale of knives and similar products.

As the laws prohibit the sale of knives to minors under 18 years, retailers will have to perform age checks, provide instructions to their staff, display in-store signage, and restrict advertising of such products.

The rules also apply to controlled items such as axes, machetes, and swords, as well as items such as certain gel blasters. The products must be securely stored prior to sale, such as in locked cabinets so they cannot be removed without staff assistance.

Knives that are made from plastic or with a rounded end are exempt, however.

The new laws are part of the initiatives the Queensland Government launched to combat knife crime and youth offending.

The National Retail Association (NRA) is partnering with the Queensland Police Service to help businesses understand the new laws and transition smoothly.

“We will be working closely with stakeholders, from national retailers and suppliers to brick and mortar, store businesses, and e-commerce retailers,” said NRA director of policy David Stout.

The support will include a toll-free hotline, handbook on compliance, fact sheets and signage, online webinars, and physical visits to stores in more than 500 retail centres and precincts across Queensland, Stout added.