BusinessMarketing

Google puts third-party cookies on hold again: what you need to know

By Richard Taylor
Yep, Google has once again pushed back its plan to deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome.  This latest delay highlights the regulatory scrutiny and industry challenges Google faces in finding a privacy-forward replacement for the longstanding tracking mechanism. Sorry, what are third-party cookies again? Third-party cookies are small pieces of data used by websites to track people’s browsing activity. These cookies can be used to follow you across the web for purposes like targeted adve

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now