Google puts third-party cookies on hold again: what you need to know

eted advertising and analytics. Why is Google getting rid of them? User privacy concerns have been at the centre of Google’s decision to phase out third-party cookies. Cookies enable tracking without explicit user knowledge or consent, leading to calls for greater transparency in data collection. Google first announced its plan to deprecate cookies in January 2020, aiming for a phase-out within two years. However, the timeline has been extended multiple times. The global search engine giant’s proposed alternative is the Privacy Sandbox initiative, which aims to create web technologies that maintain privacy while still allowing for personalised advertising. What’s behind the delay? This latest delay is a result of several key factors. Intense regulatory scrutiny: Watchdog agencies, especially the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, are closely examining how Google’s transition plans and Privacy Sandbox proposals might stifle competition and unfairly advantage Google’s ad businesses. Industry pushback: Publishers, advertising technology companies, and organisations such as the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) have raised concerns about the mechanics of the Privacy Sandbox and its potential to hinder advertising effectiveness and media measurement. The ongoing debate over Privacy Sandbox: Google’s back-and-forth with the IAB highlights fundamental disagreements about the effectiveness and transparency of proposed Privacy Sandbox solutions. What does this mean for your business? The good news is you’ve just bought yourself some time to kick your cookie addiction. You now have a longer window to explore alternatives to third-party cookies for tracking and targeting your advertising. The bad news is that regulatory uncertainty means the exact timeline for cookie deprecation remains in flux, making long-term planning challenging. Your best bet is to keep prioritising the need for privacy-forward solutions. Use the extra time to invest in finding solutions that don’t rely on third-party cookies. This is essential for adapting to the changing digital landscape. Don’t stop preparations Now is the time to increase your focus on first-party data. Building direct customer relationships is crucial for future success. Prioritise your own data collection and management. You can also explore alternative tracking and targeting. Investigate options such as contextual targeting and other privacy-centric solutions. While Google may be dragging the chain, it doesn’t mean there will be any reprieve on proposed revisions to Australia’s Privacy Act. It’s expected businesses will have to put in place systems to get explicit consent for data collection. You should still make preparations for these changes, regardless of what cookies are doing. Search intelligence platform Captify’s chief product officer, Amelia Waddington, sums it up nicely. She said: “If they really delay just until early 2025, this does not make a material difference to people who were already prepared, but might give a few more months of preparation for those who were starting to panic.” While the delay offers temporary breathing room, it underscores the complexity of replacing a long-established web technology while balancing privacy and the needs of the advertising ecosystem. This highlights the importance of actively preparing for a cookieless world, regardless of exact timelines. Further reading: Why contextual targeting is the future of digital advertising