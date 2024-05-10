BusinessRegulatory

Why the ARA and NRA say a merger will give retailers “the best of both worlds”

The successful agreement
By Tamera Francis
There was one key question following Wednesday’s announcement that the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) and the National Retail Association (NRA) will finally merge: who will lead the amalgamated body representing a thriving $400 billion industry that employs over 1.3 million Australians? Paul Zahra has led the ARA as CEO since April 2020, while the NRA is jointly led by Lindsay Carroll and Rob Godwin.  However, a spokesperson for the ARA and NRA said the leader of the new body will

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now