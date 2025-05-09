Retailers tap silver and green trends at Hong Kong fair

Amid shifting consumer priorities and rising demand for sustainable and age-inclusive products, global buyers and brands are seeking innovation that aligns with social values and market needs.

These evolving trends were on full display at last week’s Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, where more than 6000 exhibitors and nearly 36,000 buyers gathered to underscore the city’s position as a global sourcing hub.

Silver economy drives new demand

With one in three Hong Kong residents expected to be over 65 by 2047, HKTDC deputy executive director Sophia Chong shared that the silver economy is emerging as a core market segment.

Products focused on wellness and older consumers gained visibility at the fair, particularly through zones such as the Gerontech Living Pavilion and offerings that addressed mobility, care, and daily convenience for older consumers.

“Sustainability, health, and wellness are at the core of our three-year strategic plan,” said Chong. “These areas are especially relevant as we consider the needs of ageing consumers.”

Sustainable products in the spotlight

Environmentally friendly designs were also widely featured across the fair. Thai brand Munie Eco-lifestyle showcased accessories made from hand-dyed water hyacinth, a plant commonly found clogging rivers, now repurposed into biodegradable fashion items.

“We are seeing demand from buyers who value both environmental impact and brand story,” Munie founder Vilasinee Churat, told Inside Retail during a breakfast networking meeting.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based Moral Team Holdings promoted its range of biodegradable and recycled-material bags, and Indonesia’s Teak Homeware returned with wood products emphasising craftsmanship and sustainable sourcing.

Aris Export, founder of Teak Homeware, a handcrafted furniture maker in Indonesia, said preparation is key to success at international trade events. He’s a repeat exhibitor who last attended the event in 2004.

“To be effective at a trade show, it is essential to establish contacts in advance,” he explained.

“When potential buyers experience our products in person, I can then invite them to a follow-up event in my country, which helps close the deal.”

Blind box trend reinvented for giftware.

The blind box concept – traditionally associated with toys – is now being applied to categories like ceramics, homewares, and lifestyle accessories.

Homeware brand Red A offered limited-edition mini collectibles in blind boxes, while The Porcelain House Project in Jingdezhen used blind bags to repurpose slightly flawed pieces and reduce waste.

“We champion sustainability in modern ceramics by offering slightly flawed pieces in blind gift bags, giving them a second life,” The Porcelain House Project co-founder August Wang told Inside Retail.

Emerging markets offer growth opportunities

An HKTDC survey of 1583 exhibitors and buyers during the fair, revealed that nearly half of the respondents (49.2 per cent) expect sales growth over the next one to two years.

However, the greatest challenges identified were growing protectionist measures (45.7 per cent), fluctuations in the global economy (43.3 per cent) and the effects of inflation (32 per cent).

Respondents indicated active interest in markets such as Europe (30.5 per cent), Asean the gifts and premium segment, cultural gifts (17.6 per cent), tech gifts (17 per cent), and fashion accessories (16.9 per cent) were seen as having the highest growth potential.

Meanwhile, within furniture and houseware, smart home technology (21 per cent), designer furnishings (17 per cent), and kitchenware and tableware (15.7 per cent) stood out as key categories.

The fashion category reflected similar momentum, with womenswear (40.3 per cent), urban clothing (39.1 per cent), and fashion accessories (32 per cent) ranked highest for expected growth.

Hong Kong reinforces its position in trade

Despite global economic uncertainty, Chong emphasised the city’s legal and business systems as key strengths supporting its trade gateway status.

“Our common law system and established arbitration framework continue to make Hong Kong an ideal gateway for international trade,” she concluded. “That’s why, despite challenges like tariffs and other difficulties, we still hope the trade fair will create more opportunities for enterprises from around the world, not just those in Hong Kong.”