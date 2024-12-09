BusinessSocial commerce

Snapchat flags new media law’s unintended impact on social commerce

three tween girls on thier phones in a park
Snapchat shares how the rushed nature of new legislation could have unintended consequences.
By Tamera Francis
Australian retailers with tween and teen consumer demographics could be forced to pivot their marketing strategies when a blanket ban on social media for those under the age of 16 comes into effect on November 28 next year. While the ban aims to reduce the negative impact of social media use on children, the indirect ramifications on brands and retailers could pose a major problem, requiring marketing managers to rethink content strategies across the board. Now, social media platforms are racing

