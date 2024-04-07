Bonds teams with The Wiggles for first-ever children’s clothing collection

Apparel brand Bonds is partnering with children’s music group The Wiggles to release its first children’s clothing collection.

The collection brings together both old and new characters of the 33-year-old musical icon, aiming to evoke joy in adults and children alike.

The range includes Bonds classic zippy’s, pullovers, trackpants, Whoopsies, sleep sets, tee’s, socks, undies and even a dress and tutu. All products have The Wiggles signature primary colour palette and a Bonds remix of shapes infused with playful Wiggly fun.

“It’s a celebration of fun, music, and fashion that echoes our shared mission of spreading joy,” said The Wiggles. “We can’t wait to see families enjoy these playful designs, bringing a touch of Wiggly magic into everyday life.”

The limited-edition collection will be available to purchase online from April 10.