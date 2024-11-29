JD to open its largest megastore in the southern hemisphere, in Melbourne

JD Sports is opening its largest Southern Hemisphere store at Highpoint Shopping Centre in Maribyrnong, Victoria, on December 5.

“This is our largest store in the Southern Hemisphere to date, and our loyal customers can expect exclusive product ranges as well as first-to-market digital store elements,” said Aaron Faraguna, CEO of JD Sports Australia and New Zealand.

“JD Sports Highpoint will also offer one-of-a-kind activation zones to shoppers leading up to Christmas.”

Among its features are a footwear sushi train and a digital-based Home of Air Nike shop-in-shop.

The store marks JD’s 67th location in Australia since inception seven years ago.