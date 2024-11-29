BusinessSustainability

Founder of Zero Co, Mike Smith, on scaling a sustainable business

Founder of Zero Co Mike Smith at an ocean clean up event
The founder of Zero Co Mike Smith at an ocean clean up event. Supplied.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Nearly five years after launching Zero Co on Kickstarter, the sustainable personal hygiene brand is opening up its closed-loop model with the introduction of a ForeverFill bottle and paper refills. As the company rolls out its latest product innovation and rebrand, Inside Retail spoke to Zero Co founder Mike Smith to learn more about his career trajectory and what it takes to be a sustainable entrepreneur. Smith opens up about his greatest challenges scaling a business, the advice he would give

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay