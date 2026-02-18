BusinessRegulatory

What does Visa’s Olympic payment dominance mean for Europe?

Visa-only payments at Milano Cortina
ECB pushes digital euro at Games.
By Reuters
Anyone trying to buy a souvenir at the official Olympic stores at the Milano Cortina Games will have encountered an issue troubling European policymakers: the dominance of foreign payment providers and the fading role of cash. Under a sponsorship deal with the International Olympic Committee dating back to 1986 and extended to 2032, Visa is the sole card provider at the Games, with signs reading “Card payment? We accept only Visa” and staff offering prepaid cards on the spot. By the next Win

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

women wearing step one underwear in various colours
Online marketplaces

Step One Clothing thrives despite slowing customer acquisition

Celene Ignacio
gloria jeans exterior
Openings & closings

Retail Food Group’s net profit surges 73.8 per cent in fiscal first half

Celene Ignacio
clothes on hanger
Financial

Mosaic Brands unlikely to repay suppliers and landlords

Celene Ignacio
Store design IR Pro

Inside the latest pop-up activations in Asia 

Tong Van
A luxury store interior with green walls and black and white floors
Store design IR Pro

How retailers can build consumer trust by engaging the ‘Five Frames of Mind’

Nick Gray
Top 50 e-commerce 2025
E-commerce

Australia’s Top 50 People in E-Commerce for 2025 revealed

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay