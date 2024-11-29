From Hong Kong to Melbourne: Tam Jai opens first Australian restaurant

Hong Kong restaurant group Tam Jai International has entered Australia with the opening of TamJai Mixian on Swanston Street, in Melbourne.

Tam Jai International partnered with ST Group Food Industries Holdings to open the eatery, which is also the company’s first overseas franchised outlet.

The restaurant can accommodate 42 people and expects to appeal to the local Chinese community.

Tam Jai International boasts that TamJai Mixian captures the essence of the group’s flagship brands TamJai Yunnan Mixian and TamJai SamGor Mixian, and is designed for international markets.

The joint venture is yet to open two more restaurants in Melbourne by the end of the first quarter next year.