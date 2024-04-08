Samsonite’s VP of SEA on pushing the boundaries of sustainability and innovation

aspect of its operations. From the materials used in crafting its signature luggage to the engagement of its people and partnerships with communities, sustainability is the guiding principle shaping the brand’s trajectory towards 2030 and beyond. This is on full display in the newly revamped Singapore store. As visitors step inside, they are greeted not only by an array of meticulously designed products but also by an immersive experience that showcases the intersection of innovative design and eco-conscious practices. In an exclusive interview, Satish Peerubandi, vice president of Samsonite Southeast Asia, shared insights into the inspiration behind the Suntec City store, and the aspirations that drive Samsonite’s sustainability strategy. An overview According to Peerubandi, the decision to make the retail store at Suntec City more sustainable stems from the brand’s overarching goal to become the leading sustainable lifestyle bag and luggage brand globally. “We’ve been actively pushing the boundaries of sustainability and innovation in our products, from materials to packaging, and have even implemented sustainable practices such as office spaces in LEED-certified buildings in Thailand, Switzerland, and Sweden,” he told Inside Retail. He said that extending this commitment to sustainability to its retail spaces was a natural progression. “It’s not just a choice; it’s a fundamental aspect of who we are as a brand and a company,” he added. The store features Balau wood sculptures, and each piece originated from shipyards in Tuas, and the external facade is crafted from recycled aluminium. The cashier counter and shelves are fashioned from recycled plastics. In Singapore, recent initiatives include the brand’s annual luggage trade-in campaign, in partnership with WWF-Singapore. During this campaign, customers can trade in their pre-loved luggage for an exclusive discount on selected collections. “For every successful trade-in transaction, Samsonite donates S$10 to WWF-Singapore’s Earth Hour campaign. This initiative not only encourages customers to adopt more sustainable practices but also contributes to environmental conservation efforts,” he noted. Additionally, the brand ensures responsible disposal of the pre-loved luggage, with a portion being recycled and the remainder ethically disposed of to minimise environmental impact. Sustainability is key Peerubandi reiterated that sustainability is a fundamental aspect of the brand’s ethos and vision for the future. One such area of innovation is the use of sustainable materials and manufacturing processes. For example, its Magnum Eco collection incorporates recycled materials, such as post-consumer waste plastics, to create durable and high-quality luggage that significantly reduces its environmental footprint. He said the brand is committed to promoting circularity throughout the product life cycle. This includes designing products with longevity, facilitating repair and refurbishment services, and implementing take-back programs to recycle or repurpose materials. “In addition to product innovation, we are actively working to embed sustainability into every aspect of our operations. This includes optimising supply chain practices to minimise waste and emissions, investing in renewable energy sources, and collaborating with partners to promote sustainable practices industry-wide,” he pointed out. A notable campaign worth mentioning is its gifting program, usually held at the year-end celebrations. Through its partnership with ‘One Tree Planted’, for every gift set purchased, Samsonite plants two trees. “This initiative has already resulted in over 30,000 trees planted in Southeast Asia. These initiatives reflect our commitment to involving consumers in driving sustainable practices within the industry,” Peerubandi said. The future According to Peerubandi, the brand has an exciting lineup of new products set to launch soon. Moreover, it is also expanding beyond the luggage category, as it seeks to strengthen its offerings in laptop backpacks and women’s bags. He said the brand is also dedicated to enhancing customer experience across its wide network of retail outlets and global after-sales service centres to ensure a seamless journey for its customers from purchase to post-sales support. “Additionally, we’re investing significantly in cutting-edge marketing efforts to effectively communicate our brand stories to consumers. With borders opening up post-pandemic, we are poised to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the SEA [Southeast Asia] market and beyond,” he stressed. He mentioned that the brand’s overarching vision for the Southeast Asia market is deeply intertwined with its global strategy, which prioritises innovation, sustainability and exceptional customer experience. “In Singapore and across Southeast Asia, we are fully committed to executing this strategy in alignment with our broader corporate objectives,” he concluded. Further reading: Taking flight: Samsonite sales soar as it embraces sustainable design