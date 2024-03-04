Betty’s Burgers leads new food lineup at Sydney Airport

Betty’s Burgers has opened a casual dining district in the T1 International terminal, the brand’s first airport outlet.

In addition to Betty’s Burgers, Oporto – the home of the Bondi Burger, and the burrito-making business, Mad Mex, also opened their locations at Sydney Airport.

“As one of Australia’s most iconic burger brands, we could not be more thrilled to expand our food offering at the International terminal by welcoming Betty’s Burgers, delivering an Australian airport first for customers to enjoy,” said Sydney Airport’s executive GM commercial Mark Zaouk.

“The trio of Betty’s Burgers, Mad Mex and Oporto is a fantastic offering and reinforces the airport’s focus on securing new and exciting food concepts that we know customers will love, elevating the casual dining experience across the airport.”

Betty’s Burgers’ menu features include Classic and Deluxe burgers with slices of tomatoes, lettuce, and Betty’s signature sauce.

Last year, Bain Capital sold its stake in Retail Zoo – which operated Boost Juice and Betty’s Burgers – to private equity firm Admantem Capital.