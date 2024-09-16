Sexual wellness brand Lovehoney launches AI assistant

Lovehoney has unveiled its Lovehoney ‘AIssistant’ – an AI-powered platform aiming to support Australians’ sexual wellness and enhance customers’ shopping experience.

The free-to-use AIssistant is designed to supplement the wealth of resources Lovehoney already offers by connecting to the brand’s product database. It also provides tailored product recommendations for everyone, from beginners to seasoned explorers.

To create a safe place for customers to explore the variety of questions they may have, the company claims that the AI-powered platform has been carefully vetted to assure its safety, with complete anonymity and trust guaranteed.

“Our mission is to break down the stigma around sexual pleasure and make conversations about sex the norm,” said Charlie Ganzen, director at Lovehoney Australia.

“But until that happens, we want to ensure everyone has avenues to explore sexual wellness. So we’ve turned this problem into a retail opportunity to connect with our customers in a new way.”

According to Lovehoney’s study, 69 per cent of Australians never discuss their sexual satisfaction with friends or in social situations.

Lovehoney was founded in the UK in 2002, and Rob Godwin established the online retailer’s Australian operations in 2013. Last year, Godwin resigned as the brand’s CEO.