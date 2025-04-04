BusinessStrategy

KFC COO Rob Swain on leadership, growth and the secret to career longevity

KFC COO Rob Swain standing on stage at the 2025 Qualtrics X4 Experience Management Summit.
“You’re driving your own bus while the organization is sitting in the passenger seat.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Rob Swain is a ride-or-die employee for KFC, the American fast-food restaurant chain specializing in fried chicken. As of April 2024, KFC is the world’s second-largest restaurant chain after McDonald’s, with over 30,000 locations across 150-plus countries and territories.  Since first joining the team in 2009 as an area coach, Swain has steadily worked his way up the corporate ladder to reach his current position as KFC’s global chief operations officer.  Inside Retail connected

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay