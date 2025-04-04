BusinessStrategy

Bonds makes US debut with a dose of Aussie wildlife

Tkay Maidza in white Bonds with a lizard
Tkay Maidza in white Bonds with a lizard (Source: Supplied)
Robert Irwin with a snake wearing black Bonds undies
Robert Irwin with a snake wearing black Bonds undies (Source: Supplied)
Tkay Maidza in two-piece Bonds undies with a tarantula
Tkay Maidza in two-piece Bonds undies with a tarantula (Source: Supplied)
Robert Irwin with a snake wearing white Bonds undies
Robert Irwin with a snake wearing white Bonds undies (Source: Supplied)
By Kaycee Enerva

Australian underwear label Bonds is entering the US market with a cheeky new campaign, fronted by conservationist and media personality Robert Irwin (yes, the son of Steve Irwin).

The “Made for Down Under” campaign draws on Australia’s reputation for wild creatures and laid-back attitudes, featuring Irwin and hip-hop artist Tkay Maidza posing alongside live snakes and spiders.

Tanya Deans, president of Bonds Australia, said the campaign aims to highlight the comfort and durability of Bonds’ core ranges, framing them as the secret to Aussies’ nonchalant approach to life in a land filled with sharks, crocs, spiders and snakes.

“The answer is simple: They’re all wearing Bonds,” she said.

The campaign will roll out this month across multiple US channels, including out-of-home, digital, social, podcasts and connected TV, with plans to continue throughout the year.

Key collections launching in the US include:

  • Chafe Off: Soft underwear made from bamboo viscose.
  • Icons: Cotton staples designed for women.
  • Originals: Bonds’ classic “OG” undies.
  • X-Temp Air: A performance range featuring cooling technology.
  • Everyday: Men’s trunks and boxers.
  • Bondy Chest Tanks: Slim-fit tank tops made with stretch cotton.

“We cannot wait for our mates to experience Bonds for the first time,” added Deans. 

