Metcash celebrates family-founded retailers in national campaign

Metcash Family-founded
Metcash is bringing 11 of its brands together under one pop-up (Source: Supplied)
By Kaycee Enerva

Metcash is showcasing independent, family-built retailers through a national campaign, which launches this month.

The initiative brings together, for the first time, 11 of Metcash’s retailers – including IGA, Mitre 10, Home Hardware, Total Tools, Porters, and Bottle-O – through a one-day pop-up store on Brunswick Street in Fitzroy, Melbourne, today (October 9).

Customers can shop for various items from independent brands, including household items, groceries, pantry staples, tools, pet supplies, and liquor.

Metcash Group CEO Doug Jones said the pop-up aims to recognise the communities that underpin the company’s network.

“As the wholesaler behind Australia’s network of family-founded stores, we back thousands of independents every day, in support of thriving local communities. By bringing 11 of the brands we support together for the first time, we’re showing the strength and value independents can deliver when they stand side by side,” said Jones.

“Generations of local families have built businesses Australians rely on every day, and this campaign celebrates their hard work while giving shoppers an opportunity to benefit from their shared success.”

Jones said Metcash’s research found 95 per cent of Australians have shopped at a family-founded store; one in two of them in the past month.

