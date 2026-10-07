BusinessStrategy

Is Meta’s Muse the next big shopping tool?

Meta’s Muse charm held in a hand.
Trust and retailer access will shape its success.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Last month, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, introduced Muse, a next generation “personal assistant” that can not only recommend products to purchase but also complete the transaction within the same chat. Several retailers, including Gap and Sephora, have already integrated the tool into their systems. However, others, including Amazon, have blocked it, citing privacy concerns. Critics are asking whether we can really trust AI agents not to give away humans’ personal information, or eve

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