Celeb-favourite Suboo enters liquidation, owes $655,000

Bondi-founded women’s fashion brand Suboo has collapsed into liquidation, reportedly owing around $655,000.

Christopher Darin of Worrells has been appointed as the sole liquidator for the company, according to a notice published to Asic. Founder Sue Di Chio first started working on the brand in 2008.

Suboo bills itself as the “epitome of modern-day effortless cool”, citing its celebrity fans such as Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Sabina Socol, Tash Oakley, Matilda Djerf and Nat Kelley.

Stocking its products in the likes of Farfetch, Bloomingdales and Saks, Suboo said it is featured in more than 300 premium boutiques across 17 countries.

Documents obtained by The Daily Telegraph claim that Suboo owes $140,232.89 to Shopify, $105,162.50 to Wayflyer, $60,909.41 to DHL, $58,299.49 to FedEx, $51,840.66 to Swell Ltd and $18,253.25 to Dongguan P&J Clothing Co.

The company’s operations are now being wound up, following a meeting of creditors on October 1. Inside Retail has contacted the liquidator for further information.

Suboo’s website is now blocked with a message saying that it is undergoing maintenance. “We’ll be back online soon,” the message adds.

In a statement issued to the media, Suboo highlighted a challenging retail environment as the cause behind its financial woes.

“Many of these factors have been outside our control and are being felt across the industry more broadly,” it said. “The retail environment today looks very different to the one in which Suboo was built.”

The company maintained that it has met all of its obligations to customers, with no orders left unfulfilled.