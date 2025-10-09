How charmed flip flops are bridging luxury and mass market fashion

ream and into the fashion scene is hard to pinpoint, but the brand’s viral ‘Slim Square Flip-Flops’, which launched in 2023, sold out almost instantly every American summer for the past three years. Some fashion critics credit the Havaianas flip-flop revival to Copenhagen influencers, while others cite a collaboration with the brand Giamaguas or the appointment of Gigi Hadid as its global ambassador. Pinterest search data revealed a 51 per cent year-on-year surge in global searches for “Havaianas” in August, with the newly launched square-toe style rapidly climbing from zero to 12,000 searches. Now, after being dubbed the shoe of the summer, other brands are looking to align themselves with the accessory that was once confined to the beach. The charming footwear trend The iconic global footwear brand Havaianas and jewellery and lifestyle label Arms Of Eve have teamed up to create a special limited-edition collection, just in time for the Australian summer. Arms Of Eve began as a handmade collection in a home studio and has since grown into a nationwide lifestyle brand, operating boutiques in Bondi, Westfield Bondi Junction, Mosman, Sydney CBD, Noosa and Pacific Fair, with several new openings scheduled for 2025. “This collaboration felt completely natural from the start. Both Arms Of Eve and Havaianas are born from the sun, sea, and the carefree spirit of coastal living, so when the opportunity came up to join forces, it was an instant yes,” Arms Of Eve founder, Kerryn Langer, told Inside Retail. “We share that same love for effortless style and everyday ease, so the partnership was really about bringing our worlds together to create something playful, stylish, and so distinctly summer,” she continued. Arms Of Eve released two exclusive charms designed to personalise and elevate the classic Havaianas Square Toe Sandal. Y2K fashion lovers have Crocs and Jibbitz, and now ’90s fashion obsessives have square-toe flip-flops and charms. “Havaianas are a true summer staple, so we wanted to design something that felt elevated while still effortless, bringing our Arms Of Eve touch directly onto the shoe,” Langer said. “The inclusion of charms on the straps adds a detail that feels unique and personal, transforming the ultimate summer shoe into something even more special for every beach to bar moment,” she added. Originally serving as practical or sentimental trinkets, charms have evolved into a fashion-forward accessory, co-opted by luxury brands such as Hermès, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi. Google Trends reported that search interest for Bag charms was up 168 per cent over the past year, and Pinterest queries have skyrocketed 700 per cent. “Charms are such a beautiful way to tell your own story,” Langer stated. “People love the freedom to personalise and layer, and charms give that great sense of individuality – they’re small but meaningful.” Langer told Inside Retail that the collaboration with Havaianas has inspired her to approach jewellery collaborations for Arms Of Eve differently going forward. “This collaboration showed us the power of aligning with brands that share our spirit and values,” Langer explained. It’s not just about co-branding, it’s about creating something that feels authentic, effortless, and truly relevant to our community,” she added.