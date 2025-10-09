Minor DKL appoints Richard Hinson as The Coffee Club CEO

Minor DKL Food Group, the Australian arm of Thai-listed Minor International, has appointed Richard Hinson as CEO, paving the way for The Coffee Club’s next growth phase.

Prior to joining Minor DKL, Hinson held senior leadership roles overseeing complex supply chains, high-volume consumer retail, and multi-site hospitality. His previous roles include managing turnaround programs at Retail Food Group and helping Countrywide become a leading foodservice distributor in Australia.

“At the heart of every great cafe is the people – our franchise partners, their teams, and the customers who make The Coffee Club part of their daily ritual,” said Hinson.

“I’m committed to strengthening those partnerships, building a culture centred on collaboration and innovation, where franchise partners thrive and every customer experience is personalised and memorable. This is how we will continue to build a cafe network that Australians love and trust for generations to come.”

At The Coffee Club, Hinson will focus on strengthening franchise partnerships, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing the customer experience. He also plans to support the rollout of the new grab-and-go concept, Three Stories Café, which recently opened its first store in South Brisbane.