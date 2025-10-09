CareersFood & beverage

Minor DKL appoints Richard Hinson as The Coffee Club CEO

The Coffee Club
Hinson will focus on strengthening franchise partnerships,. (Source: The Coffee Club)
By Irene Dong

Minor DKL Food Group, the Australian arm of Thai-listed Minor International, has appointed Richard Hinson as CEO, paving the way for The Coffee Club’s next growth phase.

Prior to joining Minor DKL, Hinson held senior leadership roles overseeing complex supply chains, high-volume consumer retail, and multi-site hospitality. His previous roles include managing turnaround programs at Retail Food Group and helping Countrywide become a leading foodservice distributor in Australia.

“At the heart of every great cafe is the people – our franchise partners, their teams, and the customers who make The Coffee Club part of their daily ritual,” said Hinson.

“I’m committed to strengthening those partnerships, building a culture centred on collaboration and innovation, where franchise partners thrive and every customer experience is personalised and memorable. This is how we will continue to build a cafe network that Australians love and trust for generations to come.”

At The Coffee Club, Hinson will focus on strengthening franchise partnerships, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing the customer experience. He also plans to support the rollout of the new grab-and-go concept, Three Stories Café, which recently opened its first store in South Brisbane.

Recommended By IR

Financial

Fast Retailing’s full-year profit surges 31 per cent

Rocky Swift
Health & beauty

Revlon names Michelle A Peluso as its new CEO

Celene Ignacio
Gucci
Luxury

Kering Group names Stefano Cantino as Gucci’s new chief

Kaycee Enerva
Sustainability

Major fast-fashion brands launch trial to collect clothes waste next year

Corina Pons
Sports & adventure

Foot Locker’s reimagined concept store set to debut in Australia

Celene Ignacio
Workforce IR Pro

Inside Mecca’s hiring strategy for its 4000sqm Bourke Street flagship

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.