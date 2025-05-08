The Coffee Club’s CEO Scott Meneilly heads to Pedders

The Coffee Club’s CEO Scott Meneilly will leave the hospitality chain to lead Pedders Suspension & Brakes from June 23. He is the first non-family boss for the 75 year-old aftermarket automotive brand, and it is Meneilly’s first non-food appointment since 2008.

Meneilly has spent nearly two and a half years at the Minor DKL Food Group, undertaking a rebrand of the multi-format cafe and restaurant chain. Before that, he was CEO at Sushi Sushi for five years, held COO and CEO roles at Retail Zoo for seven years after joining Boost Juice as GM in 2009.

Scott Pedder, managing director of Pedders, said Meneilly’s experience and brand-aligned values will drive the business to new heights.

“This change is an investment in our future, ensuring that we continue to deliver ‘Better Journeys’ to our staff and customers in Australia and around the world,” Pedder said.

The Pedders story began in 1950, as a small die-cast welding shop in the Melbourne suburbs. Today the brand has more than 120 outlets across Australia and an international presence in more than 40 countries.



Meneilly said he is delighted and honoured to take on the role.

“Through their shared dedication and passion, the Pedders family, Pedders staff and franchisees have grown the business into one of Australia’s leading automotive brands.

“I will be joining the company at an incredibly exciting time and am looking forward to collaborating with the Pedders board, staff and franchise partners to enable Pedders to enjoy even greater success over the next 75 years,” Meneilly said.

Scott Pedder, along with Mark Pedder and Caroline Pedder, will continue to play an integral role in the business as board members.