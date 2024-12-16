Five personalisation trends retailers can jump on this festive season

at the same rate or more than last year, there’s never been a better time for retailers to embrace the growing trend – because in a competitive retail landscape, standing out means tapping into what customers truly value. Here are five key personalisation trends to look out for this holiday season to make a lasting impression and boost sales. Nature-inspired aesthetics Aussies are known to have a deep connection to nature, and it’s influencing their gift choices this year. Designs featuring botanical prints, earthy tones, and organic textures are increasingly popular, with 31 per cent of shoppers drawn to nature-inspired aesthetics. Retailers can incorporate these elements into customisable products like home décor, clothing, or even stationery to appeal to the growing number of eco-conscious consumers. Minimalism with a personal touch The elegance of simplicity continues to be one of the top things shoppers look out for, with 31 per cent preferring minimalistic designs. Think clean lines, subtle textures, and soft colour palettes that aren’t overly elaborate or bold. Retailers can combine this trend with personalisation options, such as monograms, initials, or simple patterns, to offer thoughtful products that feel both modern and timeless. Soft colour palettes Soft, calming colours are dominating this festive season, with blue leading as the most popular gift colour (47 per cent), followed by red, green, black, and white (25 per cent). By aligning with these trending colours, retailers can provide offerings that feel fresh, stylish, and in tune with customer preferences. The keepsake appeal Aussies are leaning into sentimentality, with 66 per cent saying their top reason for personalising gifts is to make them more meaningful, and 41 per cent doing so to create lasting memories. Retailers can capitalise on this trend by offering customisable keepsakes including photo books, engraved ornaments, or personalised jewellery. These gifts don’t just hold value during the holiday season – they become cherished keepsakes that customers will remember your brand for. Personalised packaging Personalisation doesn’t stop at the product itself – personalised packaging is becoming a major trend this season. For many shoppers, the unwrapping experience is just as important as the gift inside. Retailers can capitalise on this by offering personalised wrapping options, branded gift boxes, or eco-friendly packaging featuring festive designs. Today’s competitive retail landscape means adapting to evolving consumer expectations for long-term success. Retailers must stay attuned to shifting preferences and behaviour, embracing innovation and personalisation. By aligning offerings with what customers truly value – be it convenience, bespoke experiences, or eco-conscious options – businesses can not only meet demands but also establish a foundation for sustained growth and customer loyalty.