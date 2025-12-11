How Celsius CEO John Fieldly steers a high-velocity challenger brand

ng Australia and New Zealand. After partnering with Suntory Oceania, Celsius entered the ANZ region with a sharpened focus on lifestyle-led energy and a category positioning that bridges functional performance with better-for-you credentials. For a category long dominated by legacy incumbents, Celsius’ arrival marks a shift in how health-conscious consumers want to energise their day and how retailers think about premiumising the segment. In this interview, Fieldly shares insights into the experiences that shaped his leadership philosophy and the principles he believes will define the next generation of high-impact leaders in retail and FMCG. IR: Looking back on your career, what pivotal experiences shaped your approach to leading a fast-scaling brand like Celsius?JF: I’ve always believed that curiosity and hustle are the two most important drivers of growth, both personally and professionally. I try to learn something new every day, whether it’s from a store visit, a conversation with one of our employees, or feedback from a retail partner. Great ideas can come from anywhere, but you have to be intentional about finding them.That mindset has guided me throughout my career. There’s a quote I’ve always loved: Great things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle. At Celsius, we live by that philosophy. This company was built by people who saw opportunity in a changing consumer landscape and moved quickly to capture it. That energy still fuels our culture and keeps us ahead of the curve. IR: What core leadership strategies have helped you steer the company through such high-velocity growth?JF: Leading a company that’s growing at our pace means balancing two things at once: moving fast while staying disciplined. Growth doesn’t happen by accident. It comes from empowering people, setting clear priorities, and making sure we’re aligned on what matters most. I’m a big believer in ownership, both mentally and financially. Every full-time Celsius employee has the chance to be a shareholder in the company, because when people share in the upside, they think differently about performance. That sense of ownership has helped us scale while keeping an entrepreneurial spirit alive. IR: How do you maintain a challenger mindset in a category dominated by legacy players?JF: Celsius has always been a challenger brand, and that’s what makes us different. We’re not just competing in the energy drink category; we’re helping to reshape it. We focus on creating better-for-you energy that fits modern lifestyles, products with zero sugar, great taste and functional benefits that help people feel their best. Our brands are designed for the next generation of consumers who are seeking authenticity, quality, and balance in everything they do.That focus on innovation keeps us sharp. Every new product or flavor starts with a simple question: does it help people achieve their goals and feel good doing it? IR: As Celsius expands across Australia and New Zealand, what recurring practices or leadership habits help you stay focused while guiding a fast-growing brand into new markets? JF: We launched the brand across the region with our partner Suntory Oceania, and the reception has been incredible. Consumers here have quickly connected with what Celsius represents, a lifestyle energy drink that supports active, on-the-go lives. Within our first year, we were honored to receive Best Beverage NPD of the Year from The Distributor Group in Australia and Best New Product Launch 2025 from BP New Zealand. Those awards are a credit to our partnership with Suntory Oceania and to retailers who believed in the brand from day one. What excites me most about this market is the opportunity to help our retail partners grow by offering something new and meaningful to their shoppers. The same health and wellness trends that have transformed the category in North America are now reshaping consumer behavior here, and Celsius is positioned right at the center of that shift.