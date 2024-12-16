New York-bound: Aussie designers picked for NYFW stage

We Wear Australian, in partnership with Australia Post, has revealed the designers who will showcase their collections at New York Fashion Week in February.

The fashion week will help connect 12 Australian brands to international buyers, media, fashion industry leaders, and consumers.

“We’re thrilled to present such a diverse and talented group of Australian designers at New York Fashion Week,” said Kelly Atkinson, We Wear Australian co-founder.

“This initiative represents a tremendous opportunity to showcase our industry’s strength, creativity, and

unique voice, and we’re grateful to Australia Post for their continued support in helping to elevate Australian fashion on a global stage.”

The 12 participating designers are Alcer, Boni-Eye, Cristian Kimber, Jac + Jack, Mariam Seddiq, Morrison, Ngali, Relax Remade, RM Williams, Vander Kooij, Viktoria and Woods, and Wah-Wah Australia.

A retail space at SoHo will host a three-day shopping event, which will serve as the official launch of the We Wear Australian campaign.