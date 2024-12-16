SectorsFashion & accessories

New York-bound: Aussie designers picked for NYFW stage

We Wear Australian designer group shot
We Wear Australian is set to announce the designers who will showcase their collections at New York Fashion Week in February next year. (Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

We Wear Australian, in partnership with Australia Post, has revealed the designers who will showcase their collections at New York Fashion Week in February.

The fashion week will help connect 12 Australian brands to international buyers, media, fashion industry leaders, and consumers.

“We’re thrilled to present such a diverse and talented group of Australian designers at New York Fashion Week,” said Kelly Atkinson, We Wear Australian co-founder.

This initiative represents a tremendous opportunity to showcase our industry’s strength, creativity, and
unique voice, and we’re grateful to Australia Post for their continued support in helping to elevate Australian fashion on a global stage.”

The 12 participating designers are Alcer, Boni-Eye, Cristian Kimber, Jac + Jack, Mariam Seddiq, Morrison, Ngali, Relax Remade, RM Williams, Vander Kooij, Viktoria and Woods, and Wah-Wah Australia.

A retail space at SoHo will host a three-day shopping event, which will serve as the official launch of the We Wear Australian campaign.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Financial IR Pro

Japan’s department stores: What’s left when the tourism tide goes out?

Michael Baker
Health & beauty

Zoë Foster Blake reacquires major stake in Go-To Skincare

Celene Ignacio
Luxury IR Pro

Harvey Nichols’ closure highlights shifting luxury landscape in Hong Kong

Heather McIlvaine
Supply chain IR Pro

Wellness booms and so does the share price of pharmaceutical retailers

Tamera Francis
Strategy IR Pro

How CosMc’s branding trifecta is set to capture the Gen Z market

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay